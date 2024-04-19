Israel strikes back against Iran; no damage to Iran's nuclear sites says Atomic Energy Agency

Israel launched a drone strike on Iran overnight Thursday, in response to Iran’s unprecedented attack of more than 300 missiles and drones on Israel on April 13. Israel, through its Iron Dome defence system, intercepted "threats of various types" including 170 unmanned aerial vehicles, more than 120 ballistic missiles and more than 30 cruise missiles launched by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said “99% of the threats launched towards Israeli territory were intercepted, a very significant strategic achievement.”Israel’s drone attack on Iran appears to have been near a major air base near the city of Isfahan, but state media reported air defence batteries fired in several provinces, according to the Associated Press. “The explosion this morning in the sky of Isfahan was related to the shooting of air defence systems at a suspicious object that did not cause any damage,” said Iranian army commander Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi. Spokesman for Iran's National Centre of Cyberspace Hossein Dalirian said there was "no air attack from outside borders,” according to the BBC. Israel “only made a failed and humiliating attempt to fly quadcopters (drones) and the quadcopters have also been shot down,” said Dalirian.A reporter for local Tasnim News filmed a video from the southeastern Zerdenjan area of Isfahan, near its “nuclear energy mountain,” the Uranium Conversion Facility at Isfahan. “At 4:45, we heard gunshots. There was nothing going on,” he said, adding the site is “fully safe.” “It was the air defence, these guys that you’re watching, and over there too.”Iran's Fars News agency reported explosions were heard near an army base and quoted military officials confirming there had been no damage, but activated its air defence system "due to air defence firing at suspicious objects.”The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed “there is no damage to Iran’s nuclear sites. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the agency “continues to call for extreme restraint from everybody and reiterates that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts.”Commercial flights to Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz were briefly suspended but have since resumed. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the US received “last-minute” intelligence from Israel about the attack. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday morning the US had no involvement in Israel’s overnight strike when asked if Israel had informed Washington in advance, per ABC News.“I’m not going to respond," said Blinken. “The US was not involved in any Israel offensive operations.”