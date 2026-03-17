Israeli ambassador pushes Canada to limit freedoms to curb 'antisemitism'

Israel is mounting a diplomatic and public campaign urging Canada to change how it responds to "antisemitism," including taking away some personal freedoms.Israeli Ambassador Iddo Moed said his government is seeking “a significant change” in Canada’s approach.“We have a very clear objective this year, and that is to create a significant change in the way antisemitism is being dealt with here in Canada,” Moed said during a virtual forum.Moed also suggested that addressing such threats may require limits on certain freedoms, though he did not specify which freedoms he believes should be restricted.“It is hard for a liberal person to think that we have to limit other people’s freedoms, so that our freedom will be protected,” he said. “But that’s where we are right now.”The diplomatic push follows a series of high-profile statements from Israeli officials after shootings at three synagogues in the Greater Toronto Area.Israeli President Isaac Herzog held a call with local Jewish leaders on March 9, an unusual move for an Israeli president. In a public statement, he urged Canadian authorities to act.“All eyes are on Canada: it’s time to halt the unprecedented wave of Jew-hatred that has erupted ever since Oct. 7,” Herzog said, referring to the 2023 Hamas-led attack on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza.Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa'ar also raised concerns in discussions with Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand, calling for enhanced protections for Jewish communities and Israeli diplomats.Sa’ar later linked the synagogue shootings with gunfire reported at the U.S. consulate in Toronto, warning that unchecked antisemitism could lead to escalating violence.Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel echoed those concerns, stating that threats linked to Iran could have consequences beyond the Middle East..During a panel hosted by Jewish advocacy organization B'nai Brith Canada, Moed argued that some actors are exploiting democratic freedoms to target Jewish communities.He alleged that elements linked to Iran are active in Canada and suggested some groups may seek to intimidate Jews during times of conflict involving Israel. He also referenced the Muslim Brotherhood, though he said specific actions are difficult to identify.Moed criticized al-Quds Day demonstrations, describing them as efforts to delegitimize Israel. Supporters of the annual protests say they advocate for Palestinian rights and control over Jerusalem, while critics argue they promote hostility toward Israel.The issue gained attention as Ontario Premier Doug Ford sought, unsuccessfully, to block recent al-Quds Day protests through a court application.Canadian data indicates a rise in reported "antisemitic" incidents in recent years, including acts of violence such as firebombings.B’nai Brith has called on the federal government to establish a commission on antisemitism.Prime Minister Mark Carney has acknowledged the increase in hate-related incidents, saying during a Hanukkah event in December that Canada faces a “necessity to act.”The federal government has pointed to proposed legislation, including Bill C-9, which would create new offences related to intimidation outside religious or cultural institutions and remove certain religious exemptions in "hate speech" laws. The bill is expected to proceed to third reading in the House of Commons in the coming days.But critics hammer the proposed bill for concerns over government overreach, privacy, and data issues, and the economic impact.Critics say the bill is too vague, with unclear definitions or enforcement mechanisms, leaving its implementation open to misinterpretation.