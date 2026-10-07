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Israeli flags set on fire outside North York church

Toronto police are treating the blaze as a suspected hate crime on the Oct. 7 anniversary. No suspect has been identified.
The burnings took place in front of the Word of Faith International Christian Centre
The burnings took place in front of the Word of Faith International Christian CentreCBC
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Toronto
Israel
Fire
Hate Crime
North York
October 7
Flag Burning
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Western Standard
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