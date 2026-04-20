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Israeli soldier destroying Jesus statue sparks global outrage, investigation launched

A photo of an Israeli soldier destroying a statue of Jesus Christ with a sledgehammer in a southern Lebanese village that is home to Christians has been confirmed to be real, causing widespread condemnation.
A photo of an Israeli soldier destroying a statue of Jesus Christ with a sledgehammer in a southern Lebanese village that is home to Christians has been confirmed to be real, causing widespread condemnation.Courtesy of Younis Tirawi via X
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Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel
Lebanon
Christians
Israeli Defence Force
Israeli Defence Forces
Israel and Hezbollah
Arab Christians
gideon saar
ryan grim
Radoslaw Sikorski

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