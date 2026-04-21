Israeli soldier jailed for smashing Jesus statue in Lebanon

An internal Israeli military investigation has found that soldiers damaged a Christian religious symbol in a southern Lebanese village, an act officials say violated military rules and ethical standards, prompting disciplinary measures and a broader review of conduct in the field.The findings relate to an incident during operations in and around the Christian village of Debel in southern Lebanon, where one Israel Defense Forces soldier was recorded damaging a Jesus statue while another filmed the act. Six additional soldiers were present and did not intervene or report what happened.The report concluded the conduct “completely deviated” from orders and values of the Israel Defense Forces.Military officials said the incident does not reflect the purpose of ongoing operations in the region, which are directed against Hezbollah and other armed groups, not civilians or religious communities.“The IDF expresses deep regret over the incident,” the statement said, adding that efforts have been underway since the matter was reported to assist the local community in replacing the damaged statue.Following the inquiry, the soldier who physically damaged the symbol and the soldier who recorded the act have been removed from combat duty and will each serve 30 days of military detention. .The six other soldiers who were present have been summoned for further questioning, with additional disciplinary decisions expected at the command level.Military leadership said procedures regarding respect for religious sites and symbols had already been reinforced before troops entered the area and would be emphasized again following the incident.The findings were presented to the Chief of the General Staff and the Commander of the Northern Command, both of whom reviewed the conclusions.The Chief of the General Staff condemned the conduct, calling it a serious moral failure that falls far below expected standards and contradicts the values of the Israeli military.Officials stressed the incident is being treated as an isolated case, but said it underscores the importance of maintaining strict discipline and respect for civilian and religious property in operational zones.