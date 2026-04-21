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Israeli soldier jailed for smashing Jesus statue in Lebanon

A photo of an Israeli soldier destroying a statue of Jesus Christ with a sledgehammer in a southern Lebanese village that is home to Christians has been confirmed to be real, causing widespread condemnation.
A photo of an Israeli soldier destroying a statue of Jesus Christ with a sledgehammer in a southern Lebanese village that is home to Christians has been confirmed to be real, causing widespread condemnation.Courtesy of Younis Tirawi via X
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Israel
Lebanon
Idf
Israeli Defence Forces
Jesus statue destroyed

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