Canada Revenue Agency

CRA headquarters

 Image courtesy CBC

Minister Diane Lebouthillier’s Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) de-registered numerous charities after misplacing the associated paperwork, records show. Groups that filed annual returns were stripped of their charitable status after the Agency lost the records then claimed they were never mailed in the first place.

“It was atrocious,” said one charity director. Blacklock’s Reporter spoke with several directors, treasurers and managers who requested anonymity. “They created a lot of problems for us,” said another. “We were no longer able to issue charitable receipts.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Pierre Trudeau destroyed volunteerism in Canada. Papa Trudeau had so much tax revenue when boomers began to work he did not know what to do with the money. Tax cuts were out, of course, so the old narcissist gave the money to charities which promptly got rid of the volunteers which had run the organizations and replaced them with paid staff. More employees, as opposed to volunteers, meant higher salaries for the charity managers.

Meanwhile, the charities lent their prestige to the social engineering the Trudeau Marxists were imposing. Feminism was everywhere. And since mad careerists flourished in the new environment the charities became enablers -- a program for every ill as long as no client ever escaped the net of the 'helpers.'

The best policy to promote volunteerism in Canada and genuinely help the needy is to eliminate all taxpayer support to private charities. However, as volunteer organizations would be seen to be better helpers than government bureaucrats the politicians would lose their excuse for empire building. Sadly, 'designed to fail' will remain key to our social programs.

