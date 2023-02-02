Hunter Biden grabbing a unidentified woman’s hair was recovered from his laptop.
By Amanda Brown

So much for “There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me,” as Hunter Biden told CBS in 2021.

“It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was the, that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me.”

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Canadian in Western Canada
In this story we can see why the Rule of Law is so important.

Many Canadian federalists like to suggest the Rule of Law isn't all that important. The firing of the AG over the issue in 2019 and the suspension of Constitutional, Charter and basic human rights in 2020 wasn't enough to change their mind on remaining under Canada's rule.

Even the many obvious political rulings like 2021 SCC 11, handling of mischief charges and unprecedented bail restrictions which include not being allowed to defend oneself from an accusatory media has not shaken the federalists desire to keep their province in Canada.

But without the Rule of Law we have a Law of Rules where the Rules apply to some people but not others. That is what Biden wants and needs. That is something Canadian federalists want and need. We should all be asking why.

G K
Biden is almost sleazier than the compromised part-time-drama-teacher. Almost, but not quite...

jokeco68
Along with Hunter waiving privacy rights for the laptop to be repaired wouldn't the underage images also take precedence? Incredible, how long this has dragged on, the blatant attempts by the FBI, deep state, to bury this ticking atomic bomb. Law and order are something from the past.

Woodrow George
CBC, Globalist News and CTV, knowing full-well it was true, refused to cover this story when The New York Post broke the story. This is one more reason to defund and privatize the CBC and never give another dollar of taxpayers' money to any media.

