So much for “There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me,” as Hunter Biden told CBS in 2021.
“It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was the, that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me.”
Hunter Biden’s lawyers finally admitted the infamous ‘laptop from hell’ is his, but as The New York Post reports, the lawyers say information on it was published without his permission.
It’s an obvious legal move to prevent the information from being used against Hunter and Joe Biden when the Republican controlled House of Representatives begin their investigations into Biden family dealings, reports The Post “and pretending the laptop isn’t real won’t work anymore.”
When news of the computer became known, the mainstream denied it existed. Twitter, under pressure from US government agencies, also ignored the story.
Now under Elon Musk, Twitter won’t run interference for the Bidens by censoring stories and even the ultra-liberal New York Times, Washington Post and CBS News admitted Hunter’s emails are authentic, says The Post.
Hunter Biden dropped the laptop off at a repair shop in Delaware, owned by John Paul Mac Isaac in late 2019.
After failing for months to notify Hunter the device was ready and after seeing the laptop’s contents, including emails detailing influence-peddling involving then vice-president Joe Biden and videos of the younger Biden smoking crack and having sex with prostitutes and his work subordinates, Mac Isaac notified the FBI.
The feds took the laptop, but not before Mac Isaac made a copy and gave it to Rudy Giuliani’s personal lawyer, Robert Costello.
Giuliani provided The Post with a copy in October 2020, which in turn ran an expose of its contents, that the Bidens, mainstream and social media said was not true.
The revelation from the lawyers came in a letter seeking a criminal probe into what they called attempts to “weaponize” its contents.
In the 14-page letter to Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, Biden attorney Abbe Lowell claims Mac Isaac “unlawfully” accessed Hunter’s laptop data and worked with Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, to “weaponize” sordid and incriminating contents on it against Joe Biden.
“This failed dirty political trick directly resulted in the exposure, exploitation and manipulation of Mr. Biden’s private and personal information,” Lowell wrote.
“Mr. Mac Isaac’s intentional, reckless, and unlawful conduct allowed for hundreds of gigabytes of Mr. Biden’s personal data, without any discretion, to be circulated around the Internet.”
Lowell’s letter points fingers at Mac Isaac, Giuliani, Costello, former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon, former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler, Bannon associate Jack Maxey, and founder and CEO of cyber analytics firm XRVision and former aide to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Yaacov Apelbaum, as parties who gained unauthorized access to the laptop’s contents and disseminated it to the media and lawmakers.
The letter accuses them of, among other things, theft and misapplication of another’s property, each having the potential to be a felony.
The House Oversight Committee begins hearings next week on Hunter Biden’s alleged influence peddling, and claims he cashed in on ties to his then vice-president father to rake in millions from foreign companies, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the chairman of the panel, told the National Press Club on Monday.
“I think with Congress starting investigations next week, it’s a scare tactic,” Mac Isaac told The Post on Wednesday. “The flak is heaviest when you are over the target.”
Ziegler, who published the laptop’s data on his Marco Polo USA website, told The Post the letters were a “desperate attempt” by the Biden family to get the spotlight away from “their crimes.”
“Hopefully, federal and state investigators will see this for what it is, a desperate attempt by Hunter and his family to get the attention off of their crimes,” he said.
Costello told The Post Lowell’s allegations were “ridiculous” and a sign of “desperation” pointing out Mac Isaac has a “signed work order that gives [him] authorization to examine the hard drive and the property is deemed legally abandoned after 90 days. It is the property of John Paul Mac Isaac.”
The admission of ownership fully vindicates The New York Post which has stuck to its story line since first exposing the laptop.
In its story this week, The Post said the Biden’s are playing Hunter as the victim. The story continued, “Don’t buy a word of it. Hunter Biden is a privileged son who leveraged his family’s name and access to make millions. His laptop wasn’t stolen. He dropped it off at a computer repair shop, handed over the password, then never picked it up because he was too addled to do so.”
“Hunter Biden isn’t a victim. He’s a con artist. One lie has been admitted. Let’s see what is revealed next.”
(4) comments
In this story we can see why the Rule of Law is so important.
Many Canadian federalists like to suggest the Rule of Law isn't all that important. The firing of the AG over the issue in 2019 and the suspension of Constitutional, Charter and basic human rights in 2020 wasn't enough to change their mind on remaining under Canada's rule.
Even the many obvious political rulings like 2021 SCC 11, handling of mischief charges and unprecedented bail restrictions which include not being allowed to defend oneself from an accusatory media has not shaken the federalists desire to keep their province in Canada.
But without the Rule of Law we have a Law of Rules where the Rules apply to some people but not others. That is what Biden wants and needs. That is something Canadian federalists want and need. We should all be asking why.
.
Biden is almost sleazier than the compromised part-time-drama-teacher. Almost, but not quite...
Along with Hunter waiving privacy rights for the laptop to be repaired wouldn't the underage images also take precedence? Incredible, how long this has dragged on, the blatant attempts by the FBI, deep state, to bury this ticking atomic bomb. Law and order are something from the past.
CBC, Globalist News and CTV, knowing full-well it was true, refused to cover this story when The New York Post broke the story. This is one more reason to defund and privatize the CBC and never give another dollar of taxpayers' money to any media.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.