Italian boxer Carini apologizes to Algeria's Khelif after gender controversy

Italian boxer Angela Carini apologized to Algeria's Imane Khelif after Carini forfeited an Olympic boxing match after just 46 seconds because of Khelif’s masculine punching power. Khelif, 25, was permitted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and World Boxing to compete in the women’s event, despite having been barred by the International Boxing Association (IBA) from fighting in the 2023 World Championships after genetic testing revealed he had XY (male) chromosomes. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after the match expressed support for Carini, 25, and slammed the fight as not being a fair matchup, and the IBA “condemned” the IOC and World Boxing for allowing it to go forward despite being unfair and dangerous to women. "All this controversy makes me sad," Carini told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport."I'm sorry for my opponent, too. If the IOC said (Khelif) can fight, I respect that decision."Carini said she is glad she ended the fight when she did, but if she could have done things differently, she would have shaken Khelif’s hand. "It wasn't something I intended to do," Carini said."Actually, I want to apologize to (Khelif) and everyone else. I was angry because my Olympics had gone up in smoke."Carini speaking to the BBC said, "It could have been the match of a lifetime — but I had to preserve my life as well in that moment."