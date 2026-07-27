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Italy looking to extradite Ontario man over mob links

Carlo Bruzzese is facing extradition to Italy over his ties to the powerful 'Ndrangheta crime syndicate
Italian authorities are looking to extradite Carlo Bruzzese over ties to mafia
Italian authorities are looking to extradite Carlo Bruzzese over ties to mafiaOntario Superior Court of Justice
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Toronto Police
Mafia
Toronto crime
Bruzzese crime family
'Ndrangheta crime syndicate
Carlo Bruzzese
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