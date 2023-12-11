JACKPOT: $50M winning gold ball lotto ticket holder in Calgary has yet to come forward

A 6/49 lotto ticket bought in Calgary won Saturday’s $50 million Gold Ball draw, the Western Canada Lottery Corporation announced. The grand prize has yet to be claimed as of Monday morning, but the winner has one year to come forward.The winning number is 25957733-01. The Calgary location where the ticket was bought has not been disclosed.The Gold Ball jackpot is a special lottery that takes place after the regular 6/49 draw on Wednesdays and Saturdays. There is a pool of 30 balls — 29 White and one Gold. After the winning number is picked, a ball is removed from the pool. If it’s White, the prize is $1 million. If it’s Gold, it's the growing grand prize jackpot. The Gold ball prize started at $10 million, but each time a White ball was drawn, the total got bumped up by $2 million. The last time a gold ball was drawn was September 27, leaving lots of time for the pool to accumulate.