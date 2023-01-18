Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh blamed high food prices on corporate greed in a controversial tweet yesterday, provoking hostile responses to his observations and his claim to champion affordability issues.
The MP for Burnaby South made his comments in a tweet on January 17:
Your prices continue to sky-rocket.
$42 for a caesar salad at Sobeys
$37 for chicken at Loblaws.
Why? Because greedy CEOs are taking advantage of inflation to line their pockets.
And the Liberals and Conservatives are allowing them to do so.
It's wrong and unjust.
The tweet, viewed more than 321,000 times, received more than 2,600 responses, including another from Singh himself:
But I won't stop fighting back.
In December, our investigation into your food prices began.
This year, New Democrats will [be] carrying on that fight.
Unlike the Establishment parties, we're fighting to lower your prices.
And we won't give up.
Canadians in the Twitterverse doubted Singh on a number of levels, including his alleged prices.
Stephen Kelly quipped: Buddy. A Rolex must come with both. Bought a broiler chicken this afternoon at Loblaws - $12.99.
Romaine w dressing cost me $12. Will get a couple of salads. DM me if you need further household saving suggestions.
Sandi Adams had similar thoughts.
Stop lying.
Do you honestly not real[i]ze you're talking to real-life shoppers?
$ are high, but your gross exaggerations are outrageous.
Especially egregious when you're using your political standing to it.
Shame on you!
Other observers said Singh was partly responsible for the problem. He made an agreement that his party would prop up the Justin Trudeau Liberals through 2026, a fact not lost on “ScrappyPug (Mmm Bacon)”
Your words are hollow. Your inaction screams louder than any of the drivel you spew. Until you decide to unwind your Supply Agreement with the wretched Liberals you so decry, shut up!
Ramon Avalos pointed out that the NDP allegedly had no money to fight another election after 2021. Could it be the party passed on affordability problems to Canadians just to handle its own poverty issues?
So now you are mad at the PM when it was you who [stooped] to have an election just because your PARTY couldn't afford it!!! And it is because of you that we are having this inflation that is killing the economy of million[s] of [C]anadian[s]
Similarly, TheUnrealMcCoy01 wrote,
You are the reason there hasn't been an election called.
Just YOU.
You are allowing the Liberals to do this.
The Conservative opposition means NOTHING whenever you vote with Trudeau.
The buck stops with the NDP with this government and everything it has done.
Get some balls.
Donald O’Connor had similar skepticism.
This!!!!
From the ONE person singularly responsible for keeping a government that is nothing* but a collection of water carriers for greedy trans-national corporate narcissists.
*they're far worse than that...but, enough for this purpose
Purely Canadian was more direct.
Who the hell do you think you’re fooling??
YOU ARE THE LIBERALS. #TrudeauDestroyingCanada.
One tweeter asked if Singh would accept his scheduled MP raise April 1. Others, like @Tom190167, said the NDP and Liberal policies were creating the problems Singh pledged to solve.
You don’t think borrowing, printing money increasing taxes doesn’t have an effect on prices when companies have to pay more in payroll taxes it gets passed on to consumers[.]
Ryan Gerritsen thought the carbon tax was especially onerous.
Start with natural gas, fuel and electricity first. Have you seen the bills Canadians are paying? In a Country with an abundance of energy. Stop the useless carbon tax.
Even “Davo Zed - Calling Out Right Wing Lies Everywhere” thought the socialist party leader had it wrong. Counterintuitively, the tweeter proposed a market-based solution.
Here's a clever strategy that I use. When prices are not reasonable, I don't buy the product. I shop around for better prices. I also buy cheaper alternatives & wait for prices to come down. I'm not looking for the govt to strong arm the market, so that I get cheaper food.
Ashley Steen asked the $42 question:
When you are Prime Minister, how much will caesar salad be?
Who knows if Singh or any other NDP leader will ever be prime minister? Then again, who knows if Canadians will be happy when they don’t own anything at all?
As the World Economic Forum (WEF) met in Davos, Switzerland, Furyan Defiance tweeted a picture of Liam Sobey, the vice-president of merchandising at Sobeys, beside that of Singh. Both pictures were from their online profiles as Young Global Leaders for the WEF.
Funny thing @theJagmeetSingh, you should already know Sobeys is on your team. So why [are] you acting like you’re trying to out them?
Jagmeet should focus on his own blatant greed first.
Poor poor Jagmeet Singh. He doesn't know what he stands for. Supports Trudeau who is destroying Canada and then complains.
I went to Superstore yesterday and 5 chicken breasts were $35.23! Last year you could to get two packs of 5 at Walmart for $20. Boy has that ship sailed under the leadership of the compromised-part-time-drama-teacher and his lapdog Yankmeat.
Why is this goof b**ching about anything, he’s the root cause of Trudouche ruining this country. The only thing he should do is grow a set of balls, cut ties with this Crime Minister and resign his position!
This pink Q tipped terrorist cares about one thing and one thing only
QUALIFYING FOR HIS GOVERNMENT PENSION
Nothing else
How obvious can it be
proving daily that a vote for him is a vote for a worse situation..
