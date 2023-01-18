Singh timeline

 Photo Credit: Canada Proud, Twitter

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh blamed high food prices on corporate greed in a controversial tweet yesterday, provoking hostile responses to his observations and his claim to champion affordability issues.

The MP for Burnaby South made his comments in a tweet on January 17:

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

guest50
guest50

Jagmeet should focus on his own blatant greed first.

Jasper425
Jasper425

Poor poor Jagmeet Singh. He doesn't know what he stands for. Supports Trudeau who is destroying Canada and then complains.

G K
G K

I went to Superstore yesterday and 5 chicken breasts were $35.23! Last year you could to get two packs of 5 at Walmart for $20. Boy has that ship sailed under the leadership of the compromised-part-time-drama-teacher and his lapdog Yankmeat.

guest83
guest83

Why is this goof b**ching about anything, he’s the root cause of Trudouche ruining this country. The only thing he should do is grow a set of balls, cut ties with this Crime Minister and resign his position!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

This pink Q tipped terrorist cares about one thing and one thing only

QUALIFYING FOR HIS GOVERNMENT PENSION

Nothing else

How obvious can it be

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

proving daily that a vote for him is a vote for a worse situation..

