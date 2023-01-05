Jagmeet Singh
Courtesy of CBC

Twenty-five New Democrat MPs will pressure cabinet for legislation this year to regulate legal internet content, according to leader Jagmeet Singh. Regulations should include censoring “misinformation,” he said.

“The Liberal government has not done the job of making sure platforms are following the rules around making sure hate and misinformation are not being spread,” Singh told reporters. “That puts the responsibility back on the government to do what it should be doing. We are going to continue to pressure the government to do this.”

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(2) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Remember Alberta, the Federal and Provincial NDP are joined together by a Party Constitution, so Rachel Notley is in total support of all the Actions taken by Jughead Singh, up to and including his propping up of the Justin Castro regime.

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

Anyone with an NDP MP must email them and tell them if they support censorship, they will be voted out of office. This might not help, but it’s a good start.

Report Add Reply

