Jail Not Bail Act defeated in House of Commons vote

TORONTO — A private member’s bill aimed at tightening Canada’s bail system was defeated in the House of Commons following a recorded vote on second reading with a vote of 136-193Bill C-242, known as the Jail Not Bail Act and sponsored by Conservative MP Arpan Khanna (Oxford), sought to amend the Criminal Code and the Department of Justice Act to prioritize public safety in bail decisions and impose stricter conditions on accused persons awaiting trial.According to the official vote tally, the motion to advance the bill to committee did not pass, with more members voting against than in favour.The proposed legislation would have introduced a number of changes to Canada’s bail framework, including replacing the existing “principle of restraint” with a stronger emphasis on public protection. It also aimed to expand the use of reverse-onus provisions for certain violent offences, meaning accused individuals would have to justify why they should be released..Other provisions in the bill included restrictions on repeat offenders seeking release, new limitations on who can act as a surety, and additional requirements for non-citizens, such as surrendering passports as a condition of release.Supporters of the bill argued it would address concerns about repeat violent offenders being released on bail and improve public safety. Critics, however, raised concerns about potential impacts on the presumption of innocence and the risk of disproportionately affecting marginalized groups.Because the bill was defeated at second reading, it will not proceed to committee for further study.Private member’s bills rarely become law without broad cross-party support, and the defeat of Bill C-242 highlights ongoing divisions in Parliament over how to balance public safety with the rights of accused individuals in Canada’s justice system.