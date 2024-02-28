JAILHOUSE SLAYING: Inmate dies after fight in Drumheller prison

RCMP are investigating after an inmate at the medium security Drumheller Institution died after being involved in a fight."Drumheller RCMP received a call of a medical emergency at the Drumheller Institution. Investigation revealed that there was an altercation and one inmate, a 34-year-old male, suffered serious injuries. He was transported to hospital where he was declared deceased," said RCMP in a Wednesday press release."Alberta RCMP Major Crimes has taken carriage of the investigation." If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact the Drumheller RCMP Detachment at 403-823-2630. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.