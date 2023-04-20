Jamil Jivani

Jamil Jivani said he is running to be a strong, compassionate representative and the next Conservative MP for Durham. 

 Courtesy Jamil Jivani/Twitter

Former Canada Strong and Free Network President Jamil Jivani confirmed he resigned from the position to run for the Conservatives in Durham. 

“Choose me as your next member of Parliament,” said Jivani in a Thursday video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

