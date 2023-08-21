Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Former Canada Strong and Free Network (CSFN) President, Jamil Jivani, won the Conservative nomination in Durham, ON, with 83% of the vote.
“Our communities are ready to make a statement: Canadians want change, and @PierrePoilievre's Conservatives will deliver,” tweeted Jivani on Sunday.
Hey @JustinTrudeau, we are ready in Durham whenever you'd like to call the by-election. Our communities are ready to make a statement: Canadians want change, and @PierrePoilievre's Conservatives will deliver.
Former Durham Catholic District School Board chair Theresa Corless came in second place with 17% of the vote.
Jivani thanked his volunteer team in Durham for “bringing home a decisive victory.”
“Every canvass, door knock and phone call made a difference,” he said.
“I wish you could have all been here with us tonight, but we will see you on the campaign trail soon.”
Thank you to our hardworking volunteer team in Durham for bringing home a decisive victory. Every canvass, door knock, and phone call made a difference. I wish you could have all been here with us tonight, we will see you on the campaign trail soon. The movement is moving. pic.twitter.com/7ZhtehdNEE
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.