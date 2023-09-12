Canadian singer-songwriter and writer Jann Arden

Canadian singer-songwriter and writer Jann Arden.

 Headshot photo from X

Canadian singer-songwriter and writer Jann Arden is furious after Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre made an unprompted short speech on board a WestJet flight Sunday evening.

"Who's ready for a home you can afford," Poilievre announced as the planeload of people cheered.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

But Trudeau singing like a drunken soy in a bar in his London Hotel for the Queen’s funeral was all class eh Jan?🤦‍♀️

HOODOO
HOODOO

[thumbup]

JoeCalgary
JoeCalgary

Bye Bye

jokeco68
jokeco68

Remember when Neil Young and Joni Mitchell joined forces and demanded Joe Rogan be taken off Spotify? Yeah, didn’t think you’d remember and no one is going to remember this by tomorrow either

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Imagine, your life being so Fing miserable as this entitled snob, where someone has a little fun, and you lose your ever lovin $ hit over someone have fun. I want to add, Arden has so much silicone and plastic in her she will be considered an environmental hazard when she is buried, she will never decompose.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

well that is nice...LOL

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Who cares what she thinks or does...

Jasper425
Jasper425

I guess we know where Jann stands. Gone liberal. I guess her career may be heading in the same direction.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Jann who?

Oh, ya. A Canuckistani 'artist', whom no one would have ever heard of, if it weren't for GouvFedCan mandated content rules.

STHU Jann. Your fifteen minutes of fame is long over. No one cares about your left-wing babble.

HOODOO
HOODOO

[thumbup]

caperrott
caperrott

Want to re-think your comments Jann?

https://twitter.com/jasonjo84849666/status/1701308848089473217?t=7pLt22DUMOd6QygGA5oxAg&s=19

retiredpop
retiredpop

[thumbup]

Thanks for the link. She's your typical left wing woke Liberal who gets offended over every little thing but it's okay for her to do the same thing.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Haha, thanks for the link,nothing spells or smells hypocrite like far left extremist like her.

makichukd
makichukd

Moronic comment from a washed-up nobody, grandstanding on her long passed fame... and now, she's an airline expert, LOL! ... just shut up Jann, just shut the eff up ... you are a nobody, a nothing, an embarrassment to Alberta ...

terryc
terryc

When was Jann trudeau last relevant? 1994ish? If I found a Canadian that is still influenced by her, that would be a weird find. I don't even think the old leftists care about her.

I think that there would be a lot more Canadians that would appreciate that speech besides Jann Freeland.

D&J
D&J

We still at this moment have free choice in Canada. Your outrage is just ridiculous. No one cares.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Good, now I don’t have to worry about having her in the nest seat to me when I fly. Do these washed up idiots really think this is a huge concern for Average Canadians? I personally couldn’t care less if she fell off a cliff.

debramalyk
debramalyk

[thumbup]

Moley Russel's wart
Moley Russel's wart

Sound's like Jann's back on the booze

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Looking to be in the spotlight again because nobody knows or cares who you are.

Amy08
Amy08

👍

YYC 007
YYC 007

We could say the exact same thing about Nenshi. It seems he misses the spotlight. He’s always barking on Twitter.

guest841
guest841

Jann Arden...."Just not yet ready for some common sense...".

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

The nice thing about snowflakes is how little it takes for them to melt down and cry.

Amy08
Amy08

👏 This!

guest1226
guest1226

Now I know, who is totally woke, and or just not into free speech. Helena Guenther

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Who is Jann Arden?

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Jann who? Anything for publicity. Pitiful. But for the taxpayer-funded CBC, no one would ever had heard of her.

ljstd007
ljstd007

👍👍👍

