Canadian singer-songwriter and writer Jann Arden is furious after Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre made an unprompted short speech on board a WestJet flight Sunday evening.
"Who's ready for a home you can afford," Poilievre announced as the planeload of people cheered.
"Who's ready for some common sense?"
Poilievre made the same announcement in French, then thanked the WestJet pilots and crew.
The video was posted to Twitter ("X") and quickly went viral.
A WestJet spokesperson, replying to an email from CTV News, said while it was a public flight, it was actually added in order to accommodate delegates flying to and from the Conservative Party convention in Quebec City.
"The flight was added to our schedule and advertised as a flight serving the CPC convention. As it was a commercial flight however, guests who booked the flight were not required to indicate if they were attending the convention and therefore we are unable to determine if there were guests onboard who were not attending," the spokesperson told the news outlet in an email.
Some people on the internet were outraged, while others supported Poilievre.
Arden wasn’t having any of it.
"A P.A. system on a plane is for the flight crew. Full stop. Not a political soap box for social media,” Arden tweeted.
Arden, who was not on the plane at the time, followed up with a second tweet, telling WestJet that she would never do business with the airline again.
“This is so ridiculously disappointing,” Arden said.
The airline said Poilievre was granted permission to speak in the skies ahead of time.
"The use of the PA in this circumstance was approved in advance by WestJet operational leadership and up to the final determination of the operating crew," WestJet spokesperson Madison Kruger said in a statement on Tuesday.
"To assist demand for the CPC convention, WestJet added two commercial flights for service between Western Canada and Quebec City. The use of the PA microphone onboard our aircraft, while infrequent, may be approved occasionally, for unique occasions and individuals, like this one. WestJet routinely adds capacity for conventions, sports, festivals and key events."
