A Japanese village started selling bear meat in vending stations — the first of its kind in the country.
Bear meat joins the unusual items found in Japanese vending machines, such as whale meat, snails in a can, and edible insects.
According to The Mainichi, locally sourced bear meat from Akita Prefecture is sold for ¥2,200 [$22.50] per 250g packet located near the entrance to the Tazawako Ichi shop near JR Tazawako Station.
The meat is sourced by local hunters before being taken to a slaughterhouse, and has reportedly proved popular with bullet train passengers since it was installed in November 2022 with around 10-15 packs a week.
Vending machines are extremely popular in Japan, which has the world’s highest number of machines per capita.
The Mainichi also reported enquiries have been made to vendors in northern Japan from as far south as the Kanto region near Tokyo. Akita bear meat is considered a delicacy in the country, one which is rarely seen in restaurants.
Sales of bear meat in Japan are not without controversy. Asiatic black bears are an internationally vulnerable species, although Japan insists it maintains limits on how many can be hunted within the country.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(2) comments
Something I've never tried, probably doesn't taste like chicken, lol.
Actually it tastes a lot like pork.
