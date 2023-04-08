Black bear
Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

A Japanese village started selling bear meat in vending stations — the first of its kind in the country.

Vending Machine with bear meat

Bear meat joins the unusual items found in Japanese vending machines, such as whale meat, snails in a can, and edible insects.

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

(2) comments

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Something I've never tried, probably doesn't taste like chicken, lol.

rlevandosky
rlevandosky

Actually it tastes a lot like pork.

