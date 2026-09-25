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Japan eyes more Canadian energy exports as as ambassador touts secure Pacific route

Japan is looking to buy more Canadian energy, according to its new ambassador, who says the Pacific Ocean route allows maritime shipments to avoid choke points that can disrupt other supply routes.
Japan is looking to buy more Canadian energy, according to its new ambassador, who says the Pacific Ocean route allows maritime shipments to avoid choke points that can disrupt other supply routes.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Japan
Cdnpoli
Energy
Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
Oil
Brian Jean
Lng Canada
Energy Exports
Lng
Abpol
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Kitimat Lng Project
LNG exports
Sanae Takaichi
Alberta energy exports
AltaGas
Masashi Nakagome
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Western Standard
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