Japan looking to Western Canada LNG to reduce geopolitical energy risks in 2026

Going into 2026, it is looking likely that Japan will be placing growing strategic importance on liquefied natural gas imports from Western Canada, seeing them as a critical factor in the future of its energy security.Energy Now reported that a Dec. 22, 2025, article in the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun framed Canadian LNG as a response to uncertainties exposed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which upended global gas markets, and suggested that the start of full-scale operations at LNG Canada this past year could very well mark a shift in Japan’s energy security going forward.Geography and route security were shown in the article to be considered immediate advantages.LNG shipped from British Columbia’s Pacific coast reaches Japan in about 10 days, roughly half the time of cargoes from the Middle East or the US Southeast.Shorter voyages mean lower transport costs, tighter inventory management, and reduced exposure to disruptions while cargoes are at sea..LNG Canada ships first cargo from BC facility.Furthermore, shipments from BC bypass critical international chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Panama Canal, which Japanese officials now view as strategic liabilities.A senior Japanese government official told Asahi Shimbun that “we, the government, have high hopes. It means a lot not having to go through the choke points.”In contrast to Russia — which supplied Japan with 10% of its LNG imports before the Ukraine invasion — Canada offers a reliable partner free from geopolitical risk and international restrictions.With approximately $14 billion invested, 14 million tonnes per year of production capacity, and the first LNG cargoes shipped in mid-2025, LNG Canada already supplies Japanese buyers, including Mitsubishi Corp., which holds a 15% stake and rights to market 2.1 million tonnes annually to the Japanese market and other Asian consumers.While nuclear power remains the priority in long-term energy planning in Japan, officials acknowledge LNG as playing an indispensable role in the country’s energy system..Pembina eyes expansion of Cedar LNG as Canada races US for Asian gas market.Canada itself is already poised to become a global LNG powerhouse.Federal estimates suggest 1,100 trillion cubic feet of marketable natural gas — roughly 160 years of supply at current production levels — could allow exports of 50 million tonnes annually by 2030, potentially doubling by 2040.Ottawa is signalling strong political backing for fast-tracking LNG projects through the Major Projects Office, including Phase 2 of LNG Canada and the Ksi Lisims LNG terminal — expected to be completed in 2029 with 12 million tonnes per year of capacity.Canadian LNG also offers environmental benefits as it could reduce global emissions by replacing higher-emitting alternatives abroad — cutting CO₂ by up to 50% compared with coal and 40% compared with US LNG.In a Nov. 1 joint statement from Prime Minister Mark Carney and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, the two “discussed the potential to expand the productive economic relationship between Canada and Japan, building on $32 billion in annual two-way bilateral merchandise trade.”If a strong collaboration is set to continue in the new year, Canadian LNG will represent a safer energy supply for Japan, which comes with the added benefits of political stability as well as operational scale.For Canada, this partnership represents the opportunity to turn vast LNG reserves into economic and geopolitical gains.