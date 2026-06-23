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Japan looks to Alberta oil as Middle East conflict raises energy security concerns

Minister of Energy and Minerals, Brian Jean, speaking with reporters.
Minister of Energy and Minerals, Brian Jean, speaking with reporters. WS: Will Vasseur
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