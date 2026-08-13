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Japan welcomes first Canadian oil shipment since Iran conflict began

Japan’s prime minister has confirmed that a tanker carrying Canadian crude oil has arrived in Japan, marking a critical energy security milestone.
Japan’s prime minister has confirmed that a tanker carrying Canadian crude oil has arrived in Japan, marking a critical energy security milestone.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Japan
Donald Trump
Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
Oil
Trans Mountain
Brian Jean
Crude Oil Exports
Abpol
Crude Oil
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Strait Of Hormuz
Heather Exner-Pirot
Sanae Takaichi
iran conflict
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