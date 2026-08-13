Japan welcomes first Canadian oil shipment since Iran conflict began

CALGARY — Japan’s prime minister has confirmed that a tanker carrying Canadian crude oil has arrived in Japan, marking a critical energy security milestone.Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made the announcement on Wednesday, saying it was the first time Canadian oil had arrived in her country since “the deterioration of the situation in the Middle East.”.“Canada is an important partner in the field of economic security, which I myself am promoting,” Takaichi said.“This procurement of crude oil is a concrete success story of cooperation between Japan and Canada in the field of energy security, following LNG and small modular reactors, and it is a matter of great joy; from the perspective of ensuring Japan's energy security, it is also profoundly significant.”In March, Takaichi met with Prime Minister Mark Carney at a Japan-Canada summit, where the two leaders agreed to elevate relations between the two countries to a “comprehensive strategic partnership” and signed the “Japan-Canada Summit Statement,” which would expand cooperation between the countries across all fields, including security, the economy, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.Regarding crude oil, Takaichi said that during the summit meeting, she and Carney discussed the “procurement of Canadian crude oil as a concrete example of the strategic partnership.”The news of the tanker’s arrival on Japanese shores comes after months of speculation and discussions about Asian countries seeking to import oil from new markets due to the Iran conflict and shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Canada’s heavy oil has emerged as a strategic commodity for global energy security as buyers seek alternatives to Middle Eastern crude..Japan looks to Alberta oil as Middle East conflict raises energy security concerns.In June, Alberta Energy Minister Brian Jean said the UCP government had been in talks with Japan to increase Canadian crude oil exports, adding that Alberta was also exploring whether its heavy crude oil could be combined with a lighter, synthetic oil to make a more suitable blend for Japanese refiners.“We want to work with them to make sure that they’re able to take our oil over a long period of time,” Jean said.“We want to listen to our customers and provide what they want.”Roughly 95% of Japan’s oil imports have come from the Middle East, but the country has occasionally purchased cargoes shipped through the Trans Mountain pipeline system to the BC coast.“This procurement of crude oil is a concrete success story of cooperation between Japan and Canada in the field of energy security, following LNG and small modular reactors, and it is a matter of great joy; from the perspective of ensuring Japan's energy security, it is also profoundly significant,” Takaichi said, adding that Canada was a “reliable ally nation” involved in advancing a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).”The Japanese leader added that her country is now working to continue pursuing “alternative procurement routes” to mitigate disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz..Canada’s heavy oil demand rises as Strait of Hormuz risks reshape global energy markets.Currently, the status of the Strait is uncertain, with US President Donald Trump saying on Wednesday that the US was in “total control” of the waterway, a claim disputed by Iranian officials.On Thursday, Iran’s top diplomat, Abbas Araghi, countered Trump’s claims, stating on X: “The US has long miscalculated due to intelligence failures. Case in point: The war on Iran. Now, an even bigger miscalculation on the Strait of Hormuz.”Due to those circumstances, Takaichi said her cabinet would continue pursuing alternative routes for future oil imports and “will strive to prevent any disruptions to the lives and livelihoods of the Japanese people or to economic activities.”The announcement was celebrated online, with some commentators saying that, in uncertain geopolitical times, Canada’s status as a reliable, secure trade partner could be a major advantage going forward..“Canada has essentially perfect energy security. Oil production can be villainized and castigated, and there are no real costs to its critics,” Heather Exner-Pirot, director of energy, natural resources and environment at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, said.“For energy importers, having enough oil is a matter of national security and is taken very seriously.”.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith added that Japan needs “secure, affordable energy from a stable democracy, and there is no better supplier in the world than our province.”“Alberta’s oil is reaching Asian markets, and we are prepared to send a great deal more.”