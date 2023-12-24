Japanese researchers say Omicron variants were man-made

A Japanese study has concluded the Omicron variants of COVID-19 variants are so different, they defy natural processes and must have been intentionally made.The study was conducted by Japanese virology professors Atsushi Tanaka and Takayuki Miyazawa of Osaka Medical University and Kyoto University.In a 25-page paper called Unnaturalness in the Evolution Process of the SARS-CoV-2 variants and the possibility of deliberate natural selection, Tanaka and Miyazawa traced the variant’s origins by studying viral sequences found “in the wild” that had been deposited into public databases.The goal of the virologists was “to clarify the evolutionary processes leading to the formation of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variants, focusing on Omicron variants with many amino acid mutations in the spike protein among SARS-CoV-2 isolates.”Instead they discovered something else: many separate Omicron subvariants that could not have arisen naturally. The existence of these variants and the order of their appearance demonstrate large-scale lab creation and release of COVID-19 viruses.To determine the order of mutations leading to the formation of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variants, Tanaka and Miyazawa compared the sequences of 129 Omicron BA.1-related isolates, 141 BA.1.1-related isolates, and 122 BA.2-related isolates and attempted to clarify the evolutionary processes of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variants, including the order of mutations leading to their formation and the occurrence of homologous recombination. They found, to their surprise, it could not have happened.“As a result, we concluded that the formation of part of Omicron isolated BA.1, BA.1.1, and BA.2 was not the product of genome evolution, as is commonly observed in nature, such as the accumulation of mutations and homologous recombinations. Furthermore, the study of 35 recombinant isolates of Omicron variants BA.1 and BA.2 confirmed that Omicron variants were already present in 2020." "The analysis showed that Omicron variants were formed by an entirely new mechanism that cannot be explained by previous biology and knowing how the SARS-CoV-2 variants were formed prompts a reconsideration of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic,” the scientists explained.“These results suggest that the establishment of BA.1-0.1 and BA.1.1-0.1 isolates occurred independently. On the other hand, if reversion mutations caused each of these isolates with one amino acid different to the Wuhan-type, these isolates could be detected by examining an astronomical number of isolates." "However, these virus strains were detected in the number of sequenced whole genomes (a limited number), rather than in astronomical numbers examined. The fact that most of these mutations occurred without synonymous mutations suggests none of them arose as a result of trial-and-error random mutations in nature.”Immunologist Atsushi Tanaka is a professor in the Immunology Frontier Research Center at Osaka University. He has published more than 30 scholarly papers with nearly 6,000 citations. Virologist Takayuki Miyazawa, a professor at Kyoto University, has published almost 300 academic articles, and his work has been cited over 7,000 times.This paper prompted a lively discussion between Jefferey Jaxen and Del Bigtree and alternative media coverage.The US Department of Energy, the CIA, and the FBI now recognize the possibility that SARS-CoV-2 was created in a lab. On April 28, Jonathan Jay Couey, who formerly taught immunology and biology at the School of Medicine at Pittsburgh University, told the National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19 the succession of SARS-CoV-2 variants could not have occurred naturally.“It could not have been a point release of a coronavirus because its genetic signature would have changed sufficiently in different directions around the world, so that none of this uniformity in variants could have ever occurred,” he said.“And yet, somehow or another, we are told this story of a clean progression of variants around the world took place. There's no precedent, none — zero precedents in biology for any phenomenon of an RNA virus to do such a thing. And yet, without any questioning at all, we just took it.”In the Japanese paper, the scientists deduced COVID was only a “preliminary experiment” and more will follow.“The Omicron variants were formed by a completely new mechanism that cannot be explained by previous biology. The process of how SARS-CoV-2 mutations occurred should prompt a reconsideration of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic,” they write.“If the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic strain is an artificially mutated virus and if the corona disaster (corona hoopla) was a well-designed global experiment in human inoculation and a social experiment, then the design of this experiment and the nature of the virus used make it likely that this experiment is a preliminary experiment.”