Japanese researchers say side effects of COVID vaccines linked to 201 types of diseases

Japanese researchers say their "shocking" systematic review of research papers on COVID-19 vaccines has discovered thousands of side effects "affecting every possible aspect of human pathology."The findings were laid out in a 93-minute press conference in Japan held January 11 by the Vaccine Issues Study Group, a panel of esteemed medical experts. The findings followed six months of investigations into the side effects of COVID-19 vaccines.Professor Emeritus Masanori Fukushima of Kyoto University, long a fierce critic of the vaccines, said the breadth of the harms is "unprecedented" for medical treatments.“A systematic review of the literature has unveiled some shocking information. Thousands of papers have reported side effects after vaccination, affecting every possible aspect of human pathology, from ophthalmology to psychiatry," he said."For example, the age-adjusted mortality rate for leukemia has increased. And there are significant findings for breast cancer, ovarian cancer and so on."Fukushima said there were so many brain-related adverse events, its researchers probably hadn't found all of them yet. "Mental disorders, psychiatric symptoms, depression, mania, anxiety, came up in abundance, but it's endless," he said.Fukushima, who has 208 scholarly papers to his name on ResearchGate, said doctors who want to sound the alarm find their message is suppressed. Last February, he launched a lawsuit against the government for allegedly hiding vaccine harms."Japanese doctors are trying hard, but they face various obstructions," Fukushima said.Professor Yasufumi Murakami from Tokyo University of Science said the responsible course of action would be to halt the administration of such vaccines."It's very clear what happens when you administer a toxic gene to a human. There are cases that occur within one or two weeks after injection, but there are also many cases that appear after one or two years," he said before laying out long-term risks."Vaccines that have failed are still being administered and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare recognizes these failed vaccines. So I would like them to stop immediately. And even though I speak out in various places, they don't stop at all. So we will clearly present evidence and publish it as articles, one by one."Murakami warned that "with the current messenger-type vaccines, a significant amount of IgG4 is being induced." He said this was in excess of a normal vaccine response and could interfere with immune functions.The researchers found 201 types of diseases had been found among 3,071 papers on side effects. Professor Masayasu Inoue, Emeritus Professor at Osaka City University School of Medicine, said some harms are hitting entire families and are well-documented."It is unprecedented in human history for a single vaccine to have this much literature out on it," said Masayasu."You will find diseases of the heart, kidney, thyroid, diabetes, liver, skin, eyes, blood, nerves, systemic diseases, brain, lungs."Fukushima said the mRNA vaccine disperses throughout the body and is not contained in the shoulder like most vaccines.“It doesn’t know where to go. If it goes into the bloodstream, it goes to the brain, liver and kidneys," he explained.Fukushima said authorities preaching the safe and effective message ignored a wide body of evidence and should go back to school.“With fragments of such knowledge, they exaggerate things and think they can go with this," Fukushima said.“So, honestly, they need to go back and redo from middle school biology to high school and university entrance exams. As I mentioned earlier, medicine is still immature."Ten minutes of highlights from the press conference are available with English subtitles below.