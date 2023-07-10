Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
A Canadian teen is suspected of carving letters into a wooden pillar at Toshodaiji Temple in Nara Prefecture, Japan.
“We are worried that the same thing could happen again,” a Toshodaiji Temple monk toldJapan Today.
“Even though it may have been done without malice, it is still regrettable and sad.”
Police said a 17-year-old boy was questioned for violating the cultural properties protection law. He is suspected of having carved letters with his fingernail on the pillar of the Toshodaiji Temple's Golden Hall.
A “J” which was four cm long and five cm wide and “Julian” which was 2.5 cm long and 10 cm wide were inscribed at a height of around 170 cm on the pillar.
A Japanese tourist saw him vandalizing it and alerted temple staff.
Some of its buildings were vandalized in 2015.
UNESCO recognized Toshodaiji as a World Heritage site because it is a sacred Buddhist temple.
The Golden Hall has a single story, hipped tiled roof with a wide facade.
It was founded in 759 by Tang Dynasty Chinese monk Jianzhen during the Nara period.
This comes after an English tourist accused of defacing the Colosseum said on Wednesday he was unaware of its history.
Bristol resident Ivan Dimitrov wrote a letter of apology to Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri after allegedly engraving his and his girlfriend’s names into an internal wall of the Colosseum with a key.
Dimitrov, who was traced by Italian police to England after a five-day search, wrote only now did he realize “the seriousness of the deed committed.”
