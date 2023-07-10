Toshodaiji Temple

Toshodaiji Temple Golden Hall 

 Courtesy KishujiRapid/Wikimedia Commons

A Canadian teen is suspected of carving letters into a wooden pillar at Toshodaiji Temple in Nara Prefecture, Japan. 

“We are worried that the same thing could happen again,” a Toshodaiji Temple monk told Japan Today

