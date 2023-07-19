Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
American country singer Jason Aldean said allegations his song Try That In a Small Town defends lynching are meritless and dangerous.
“There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage — and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far,” said Aldean in a Tuesday tweet.
In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.…
Try That In a Small Town has a part where Aldean challenges people who were participating in Black Lives Matter riots to try to do what they did in small towns.
“Round here, we take care of our own,” said Aldean.
“If you cross that line, it won’t take long.”
Aldean acknowledged he was present at Route 91 during the 2017 Las Vegas shooting. He said no one, including himself, “wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart.”
He concluded by saying Try That In a Small Town “refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbours, regardless of differences of background or belief.” These people recognized they were neighbours and that was above any differences.
“My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night,” he said.
“But the desire for it to — that’s what this song is about.”
Country Music Television (CMT) pulled the music video for Try That In a Small Town on Monday.
The video was released on Friday and was in rotation on CMT through Sunday, playing in the mornings. It is unclear how many times CMT played it before pulling it.
It has received about 1.9 million views on YouTube as of Wednesday and features Aldean performing in front of courthouse with an American flag hanging from the entrance.
The performance is interspersed with footage of a flag burning, protesters screaming and attacking police in various scenarios, and a convenience store robbery.
(3) comments
It is about defending your HOME...as it should be...
This tune is about the 2020 Riots . . . the one CNN called "Mostly Peaceful" . . .
when Obama's BLM radicals & Antifa fascists orchestrated over 500 riots in the USA in the summer of 2020.
Paul Sperry reported then how "Community Organizer" groups connected to the head office in Chicago planted pallets of Bricks in Alleys the day before the Riot was to break out. Then supplied frozen water bottles. 100s of Cops were injured, Billions in Property Damage.
The Insane Left want you to dwell only on the Jan 6 walk into the Capitol Bldg. which they used to call an "Insurrection". Today it has become common knowledge that dozens of FBI assets where instigating and fronting the groups.
Reality is the charges are complete Lunacy . . . once again the seriously insane left is hurling racist charges and just making up nonsense.
It's a great song & gets right to the point . . . doesn't even mention race.
The left are just so easily Triggered . . . could be they are taking way too many sex-change Hormones . . .
be prepared for local flooding, snow-flakes be melting and getting all hot and bothered about a song...telling how small towns stand together.
