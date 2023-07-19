Jason Aldean

American country singer Jason Aldean said allegations his song Try That In a Small Town defends lynching are meritless and dangerous. 

“There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage — and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far,” said Aldean in a Tuesday tweet.  

(3) comments

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

It is about defending your HOME...as it should be...

Left Coast
Left Coast

This tune is about the 2020 Riots . . . the one CNN called "Mostly Peaceful" . . .

when Obama's BLM radicals & Antifa fascists orchestrated over 500 riots in the USA in the summer of 2020.

Paul Sperry reported then how "Community Organizer" groups connected to the head office in Chicago planted pallets of Bricks in Alleys the day before the Riot was to break out. Then supplied frozen water bottles. 100s of Cops were injured, Billions in Property Damage.

The Insane Left want you to dwell only on the Jan 6 walk into the Capitol Bldg. which they used to call an "Insurrection". Today it has become common knowledge that dozens of FBI assets where instigating and fronting the groups.

Reality is the charges are complete Lunacy . . . once again the seriously insane left is hurling racist charges and just making up nonsense.

It's a great song & gets right to the point . . . doesn't even mention race.

The left are just so easily Triggered . . . could be they are taking way too many sex-change Hormones . . .

Alterego64
Alterego64

be prepared for local flooding, snow-flakes be melting and getting all hot and bothered about a song...telling how small towns stand together.

