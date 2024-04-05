Jason Nixon responds to Trudeau's housing cash and overt demands: 'We will not be bribed'

Jason Nixon, Alberta's Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services responded to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement at a press conference in Calgary Friday of spending billions on new housing initiatives with shock.”We’re changing the way housing is built right across a city — densification better zoning, more rapid permitting better use of public land. These are things that municipalities have direct responsibility for,” said Trudeau.“And we're also encouraging provinces to do that as what we're doing around building housing, housing, enabling infrastructure. We will be there with billions of dollars for provinces if they remain ambitious about solving the housing challenges. If they don't want to build more housing if they don't want to solve this housing price crisis, then they don't have to take our money.”The Trudeau Liberals have been criticized for overstepping its authority by making funding arrangements directly with municipalities, which are directly governed by regional governments. Trudeau accused the critics of not being ‘team players’.At his own press conference on Friday, Nixon said, “I’m shocked to see the federal government taking housing seriously,” and then raised several concerns about the stipulations married together with Trudeau’s housing initiative.The stipulations tamper with municipal responsibilities and bylaws that include zoning and densities. Trudeau said non-compliance to the stipulations would result in no federal funds forthcoming.Nixon said the Alberta government intends to accelerate its housing plans — “with or without” the Trudeau government.Nixon said the province’s goal is to build more houses fast, and Alberta would not tolerate Trudeau’s attempts to bypass the provincial government to work directly with the municipalities.“We will not be bribed, with our own money, to increase the time it takes to get homes built with green energy that makes homes more expensive,” said Nixon, adding the Alberta government “will not allow (Trudeau’s green) building codes.”He added the specifics of Trudeau’s “green building code” have not been disclosed, and despite the affordability crisis in the country the prime minister requires the provinces to jump through hoops and agree with his green agenda, which Nixon said was a “disingenuous” move. “The days of the federal government overriding” housing policies outside of its jurisdiction are “coming to an end," said Nixon. He was asked how far his government would go in compromising and toeing the line to get the payout in when it comes to Trudeau’s sustainability initiatives required by the federal government for the housing plan. “Full stop. We will not comply with the codes," Nixon replied to the Western Standard."We would have our policies adjusted to Trudeau’s ideological green policies, which will make things more expensive and slow down our construction industry."“We don’t want (the money) if that’s the case. Because at the end of the day it’s just going to cost Albertans more. So it would be counterproductive.''Now, we do want to build houses with the federal government, but we will not allow that to take place. We’re not going to give up our jurisdiction."“So even where there is common ground, that’s our jurisdiction.""The federal government needs to stay in their lane. We’ll stay in our lane. The great news is we’re doing it — so I don’t know why they have to come to town and step in our lane.""We’re prepared to walk away without the money. But because it (would) make life more expensive for Albertans.”With files from Shaun Polczer