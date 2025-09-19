Jasper recovery drags on as trails and campgrounds remain closed

Parks Canada says major parts of Jasper National Park will remain off limits into 2026 as recovery from the devastating 2024 wildfire continues. Crews have been clearing trees, repairing trails, rebuilding bridges, and assessing slope stability, but many popular sites are still closed.The Valley of the Five Lakes trail is undergoing restoration, with officials targeting a 2026 reopening. The rebuilt route will feature new ridgeline views, improved signage, upgraded surfaces, and new rest areas. Cavell Rd. and Maligne Canyon also remain shut down due to landslide risks, with geotechnical assessments set for October.Campground recovery has been slower. Wabasso and Whirlpool Group Campgrounds remain closed indefinitely after critical infrastructure losses. Wapiti Campground reopened at only 30% capacity this summer after losing sanitary and electrical systems. .Whistlers Campground largely escaped the fire but required heavy cleanup before opening.Despite reduced availability, Parks Canada says visitation in 2025 was close to pre-fire levels, with campgrounds at or near capacity. Officials say 75% of frontcountry campsites and all backcountry sites reopened this summer, with the same levels expected in 2026. Overflow Campground and extended camping seasons have been used to offset the shortage.The agency says long-term plans are focused not just on repairing but modernizing the camping experience. Indigenous groups and the public will be consulted as the rebuild continues.