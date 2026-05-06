Jasper wildfire fallout sparks Parks Canada reforms after deadwood buildup blamed

Parks Canada is scrambling to overhaul its wildfire prevention strategy after internal and federal records tied massive fuel loads of dead timber to the devastation that tore through Jasper in 2024.Appearing before the Senate national finance committee, interim CEO Andrew Campbell said the agency is now shifting toward more aggressive fire mitigation, including controlled burns and clearing dead trees near vulnerable communities. Blacklock's Reporter said the move comes after widespread criticism that previous management allowed dangerous conditions to persist inside Jasper National Park.“The past year was profoundly marked by the aftermath of the major wildfires that occurred in 2024 in Jasper,” Campbell told senators, adding the agency is prioritizing prescribed burns and forest preparation to better shield townsites from future fires. He acknowledged those efforts are driving up costs.The 2024 wildfire, sparked by lightning, caused an estimated $1.3 billion in damage and destroyed roughly a third of the Jasper townsite. At the time, federal officials pointed to climate change as a primary cause of the disaster.“I just want to take this opportunity just to remind Canadians the impact that climate change has had on our country,” then-emergency preparedness minister Harjit Sajjan said in the aftermath. “Sadly the community of Jasper was a victim of this.”.However, internal records show Parks Canada had left 577,431 acres of dead pine standing in the park prior to the fire and had reduced its fire preparedness budget by 23%. No explanation for the cut was provided.A subsequent analysis by the Canadian Forest Service pointed to the buildup of deadwood as a critical factor in the fire’s intensity and spread. The report, titled Jasper Wildfire Complex 2024 Fire Behaviour Documentation, Reconstruction And Analysis, linked the conditions to a severe mountain pine beetle infestation that peaked years before the blaze.Researchers found the widespread deadwood significantly altered forest conditions, increasing sunlight and wind exposure at ground level, which accelerated drying and made fuels more combustible.“Tree mortality caused by the Mountain Pine Beetle altered the structure and availability of the fuel complex,” the report stated. “The loss of foliage caused accelerated drying of surface fuels, and tree mortality led to an abundance of dry, woody fuel, greatly increasing fuel consumption and fire intensity.”The risk posed by beetle-killed forests had already been documented in Western Canada. The Forest Service noted that affected areas in British Columbia experienced 1.7 times more large lightning-caused fires compared to unaffected forests.Campbell told senators the agency is now working to ensure such conditions are not repeated, with a renewed focus on prevention rather than response.