JCCF calls on Abbotsford to reverse decision to cancel Sean Feucht concert

Lawyers with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms say the City of Abbotsford is unlawfully blocking a free worship concert planned for August 24 at Mill Lake Park. The City denied the event organizer’s permit application, citing safety concerns, but has not released records or details to explain the decision.The concert was part of musician Sean Feucht’s Canadian tour, several stops of which have already been cancelled. Organizers said they worked for months to meet the City’s requirements before being told at the last minute that “safety letters” from the police and fire departments were mandatory. Both departments declined to provide them, with chiefs arguing risks were beyond their ability to manage.Constitutional lawyer Glenn Blackett said the City claimed it had information about protest-related risks weeks before the decision but has refused to disclose evidence.."If the police are aware of a significant safety risk, why won’t they share that information with the organizer?" he said. "None of this makes sense if the concern is really safety."Organizers have reapplied for a special event permit, but the City has not said whether it will be approved. When lawyers requested an expedited appeal, officials responded that staff were on summer break and unavailable.“This raises serious questions about transparency and fairness,” said lawyer Marty Moore. “The City is denying any real opportunity to appeal while withholding the very information needed to resolve its alleged safety concerns.”JCCF lawyers warned that blocking worship events could expose the City to legal claims and damages. Blackett added that political motives may be at play: “There is something seriously wrong in Canada if governments feel the need to cancel free speech and religious freedom when someone threatens a protest. Protest is part of democratic dialogue.”