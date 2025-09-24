JCCF challenges Springfield council’s ban on recording public meetings

A legal brief has been filed with the Court of King’s Bench in Winnipeg challenging the Rural Municipality of Springfield’s prohibition on recording public council meetings. The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says the ban infringes on the public’s right to document and share information.The case argues that modern technology has expanded the traditional definition of media. In an era where anyone with a smartphone can record meetings, constitutional protection should focus on newsgathering activity rather than narrowly defining who qualifies as “media.”The brief claims Mayor Patrick Therrien acted without lawful authority when he said a by-law restricted recording, noting that no such by-law exists. .Local resident and educator Daniel Page, a party to the legal challenge, attends council meetings regularly and opposes the ban. “It is essential to have recordings of RM Council meetings for transparency and accountability. Public recordings help ensure accurate public records exist and can show what actually happened,” he said.Constitutional lawyer Darren Leung said the case raises a “novel issue scarcely addressed by the courts: whether the government can prohibit recording public meetings of elected officials.” He added, “The court’s decision will set the boundaries of how much government can control the flow of information.”Before the filing, the mayor and council were warned that the Municipal Act requires councils to act only through by-law or resolution. The warning noted that no by-law prohibits public recording and cautioned that any attempt to completely ban the public from recording would be unconstitutional.