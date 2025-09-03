JCCF report warns of rise in unexplained Canadian deaths post-COVID

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) has released a new report raising concerns about inflated COVID-19 death statistics, harmful government lockdowns, and the sharp rise in unexplained deaths across Canada since 2020.The report, Post-Covid Canada: The rise in unexpected deaths, draws on Statistics Canada data and argues that thousands of Canadians died not from COVID-19 itself, but from the effects of public health measures and vaccine mandates.According to the data, unexpected deaths spiked dramatically after restrictions were lifted and after most Canadians had been vaccinated. In 2020, there were 14,950 unexpected deaths. In 2021, there were 13,510. By 2022, that number more than doubled to 31,370.The report notes that COVID-19 deaths actually increased after vaccines were rolled out, despite 80% of Canadians being fully vaccinated by the end of 2021. In 2022, COVID-19 deaths climbed to 19,906, marking a 22% increase over 2020 levels..It also highlights evidence that thousands of deaths among seniors from dementia, lung disease, and other conditions were reclassified as COVID-19 deaths in 2020 and 2021. Meanwhile, deaths linked to lockdown measures — such as drug overdoses, alcohol abuse, and untreated medical issues — rose significantly.Another red flag is the surge in deaths listed under “unknown causes.” Among Canadians under 45 who died in 2022, more than 15% were never assigned a cause of death.“This report shows that Canadians were seriously misled about COVID and about the safety and effectiveness of government lockdowns and vaccine mandates,” said Benjamin Klassen, research and education coordinator at the JCCF. .“Governments not only failed to protect lives but also contributed to thousands of preventable deaths with their freedom-violating policies.”The report calls for three urgent measures: timely and accurate reporting of death data, an independent investigation into the harms caused by COVID policies, and legal protections for professionals who dissent from government-approved public health narratives.