Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Law Society of Manitoba (LSM) has imposed a $5,000 fine and lifetime ban of practising law on Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) President John Carpay.
“Today the Law Society of Manitoba concluded its disciplinary proceedings against Alberta lawyer John Carpay,” said the JCCF in a Monday statement.
Carpay made a unilateral decision to hire a private investigator to conduct passive surveillance on Manitoba government officials and a judge to ascertain whether they were complying with COVID-19 restrictions they had imposed on people in 2021.
The JCCF said he “made an error in judgment by including Chief Justice Glenn Joyal in this surveillance.”
Carpay apologized to Joyal in court for this error in judgment in 2021. Since then, he has cooperated with the LSM, to which the Law Society of Alberta delegated authority to conduct disciplinary hearings.
The LSM said in May it had initiated disciplinary hearings against Carpay and former JCCF litigation director Jay Cameron for conduct related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cameron and he were charged with failure to treat court with candour, fairness, courtesy, and respect; undermining the public respect for the administration of justice; and breach of integrity.
Hearing dates had not been scheduled at the time.
Carpay apologized to the LSM in writing in 2021. The JCCF acknowledged he “remains committed, as always, to the rule of law and to judicial independence.”
Carpay was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice in December after admitting he ordered the following of the top Manitoba judge and other government officials at the height of COVID-19 restrictions in 2021.
“This charge is wholly unexpected and inexplicable,” said the JCCF.
“The events took place over 17 months ago, and police have not contacted Mr. Carpay nor the Justice Centre since July of 2021.”
Carpay denies any wrongdoing in the criminal case against him and looks forward to resolving the charges.
In the past two years, the JCCF said he has paid for his own legal defence, including expenses related to the LSM proceedings and the unexpected criminal charges.
“No Justice Centre funds have been expensed on these matters,” it said.
“Since these matters arose more than two years ago, the Justice Centre has continued its work of fighting for the Charter rights and freedoms of all Canadians, taking governments across Canada to court and holding politicians and government officials accountable to the Charter.”
It appears our judiciary in Canada is itself an illegitimate criminal organization
It’s like we live in North Korea now
John Carpay is a national treasure as far as I’m concerned. You know why they don’t want him to practice law? It infringes on their self serving ideals and interests.
Was the judge hiding something, is it illegal to ask? Just curious, I don't need to sit in a jail for over 550 days like the #Coutts4
