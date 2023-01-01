John Carpay

John Carpay returns to lead the Justice Centre after being sidelined for hiring a private eye to dig up dirt on a Manitoba judge. 

 Courtesy CBC

The head of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says he has been arrested and charged with obstruction of justice after admitting that in 2021 he ordered the following of the top Manitoba judge and other government officials at the height of pandemic restrictions.

"As you may remember, during the height of COVID restrictions and lockdowns, it was reported that key members of Manitoba’s leadership were breaching public health regulations. In June 2021, as was already reported at the time, Justice Centre President John Carpay made the unilateral decision to hire an investigator to ascertain the credibility of these claims," said the JCCF in a New Year's Day release.

News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief

Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.

(9) comments

fpenner
fpenner

Well of course the police have to cover our corrupt judges and government officials. This has been made very clear over the past two years.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Let this be a lesson to everyone. The only thing that matters in Canada is raw power and who can exercise it and who cannot. All the more reason to get our local political apparatus in a strangle hold. If power is to be exercised it is better that it be us then them!

Report Add Reply
Dan.Mackie
Dan.Mackie

Tell me, how is it obstruction of justice, to see that those who are given the responsibility of administering justice, are not behaving as hypocrites?? We know full well that some do, and someone needs to bell the cat.

Report Add Reply
latrace
latrace

The Justice system in Canada is eroding the trust of Canadians with these kinds of actions. Arresting political opponents is not done in healthy democracies. John Carpay and Tamara Lich are political prisoners, Charged for embarrassing the governing authorities.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Fluck this communist $hit hole called Canada!

Report Add Reply
Berta baby
Berta baby

This is outrageous! I will be donating to the JCCF because of this blatant attack on someone who stood for ALL of us . Fleck the government agents let’s stand for the man that stood for us!

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It’s absolutely impossible to describe accurately just how corrupt our worthless “justice” system and judges are

It’s literally beyond description and it appears fathomless

Canada is now the WEFs version of North Korea

Report Add Reply
DickGordonCan
DickGordonCan

Police state: got what they wanted, intimidation. The convoy meeting in Winnipeg has been called off.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The Government can and will conduct surveillance on you, but you have no right to surveil any Government official, this is just another step towards communism.

Report Add Reply

