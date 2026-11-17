CALGARY — Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says he would return to lead the chipmaker if its board approves, days after resigning amid scrutiny over alleged extramarital affairs and concerns about possible foreign intelligence ties.In a statement posted to X Tuesday, Huang said employees, shareholders, business partners and customers had urged him to return. He acknowledged making serious mistakes in his personal life and pledged to cooperate with the board’s independent investigation..“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” Huang wrote.Nvidia announced Huang’s resignation as president, CEO and board member on November 12. Chief financial officer Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent successor. His departure followed reporting about alleged affairs, including a relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whose possible ties to Chinese intelligence have come under scrutiny. Reuters reported those ties remain under investigation. Nvidia’s board previously announced an independent investigation into reports Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. At the time, it said it had no reason to believe national security or company secrets had been compromised. .UPDATED: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns as reports of second affair surface.“I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life,” Huang wrote Tuesday. “I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret.”Huang described Nvidia as his life’s work and said he had been overwhelmed by support since leaving the company.“Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics,” he wrote.However, Reuters reported Monday that Nvidia’s board was not considering bringing Huang back, citing three people familiar with the matter.Huang also thanked supporters for showing kindness to his family and closed with a message to them.“I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours.”