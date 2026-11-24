CALGARY — Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang told directors about additional extramarital affairs during talks over whether he should return as chief executive, The Wall Street Journal reported. The board voted unanimously to reinstate him on November 23, just 11 days after his resignation. People familiar with the discussions told the Journal that Huang expressed remorse when he disclosed relationships beyond the two that had already drawn widespread attention. Directors spoke with him about the importance of being candid with the board before deciding he should return. The newspaper did not specify how many affairs he disclosed. One of the previously reported relationships involved Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who is unrelated to the Nvidia co-founder and is suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence. .Nvidia unanimously brings back Jensen Huang as CEO.Reuters reported that the allegations prompted investigations by the FBI and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as a review by Nvidia’s independent directors. Nvidia said directors consulted senior US government officials and concluded that Huang’s return posed no national security risk.The vote restored all three positions he had held at the company — president, chief executive and board member. US President Donald Trump publicly acknowledged pressing for Huang’s return. “I’ve been speaking to the board directly and indirectly, and I felt very strongly about it,” Trump told CNBC on Monday.The push also came from inside Nvidia, where employees warned that the company could lose staff if Huang stayed away.A letter calling for his reinstatement drew more than 200,000 signatures, the Journal reported.