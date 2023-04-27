Jerry Springer
Image courtesy of Jerry Springer

Jerry Springer, a well-known and controversial television personality, passed away at 79 years old.

Springer hosted the highly successful talk show The Jerry Springer Show for 27 years.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

guest800
guest800

One of the greatest men who lived! He would have been a great mayor for Cincinnati had he not been busted soliciting a prostitute. Undaunted he shifted into the media scape and created the morally upright Jerry Springer Show, where folks all over the world could see how crazy those gentiles can be. Oy, he will be missed!

