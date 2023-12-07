Jewish group praises Sask Party gov't, issues fact sheet against slogan

A Jewish organization offered its appreciation for Saskatchewan legislators who condemned anti-Israel protests and published a one-page rebuttal of a popular pro-Palestine slogan.

On December 7, B’nai Brith Canada issued a statement to commend the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly’s Privileges Committee for condemning anti-Israel protesters who on November 20 stormed the province’s capital building while chanting genocidal slogans.

On Tuesday, MLA Don Morgan (Saskatoon Southeast) read into the assembly’s permanent record a letter from B’nai Brith expressing concerns about the recent disruption, which featured calls for genocide such as “ From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will be Free ” – a slogan that calls for the ethnic cleansing of Jews from their ancestral homeland.

The letter was read again Wednesday by Jeremy Harrison, Minister of Immigration and Career Training, at a special Privileges Committee session of MLAs that addressed the previous month’s disruption.

However, B’nai Brith complained, “Disturbingly, one MLA on the Committee chose to read a letter from a radical fringe group in an attempt to justify the use of the hateful and genocidal slogan, ‘From the River to the Sea…’”

The MLA was not named in the statement. However, NDP MLA Jennifer Bowes apologized for liking a post on Instagram that contained a video where people chanted the phrase.

B’nai Brith says “Violent incitement has become commonplace at anti-Israel rallies across Canada since October 7, with ‘From the River to the Sea’ being one of the most commonly heard refrains.”

Citing concerns about “the normalization of incitement targeting the Jewish community,” B’nai Brith has prepared a fact sheet for educators, explaining the slogan’s “troublesome” history and “hateful nature.” The document will be distributed to primary and secondary schools across the country.

“The pre-meditated anarchy witnessed in the Saskatchewan legislature cannot be justified. The Jewish community is under assault. Vainly attempting to contextualize genocidal slogans only exacerbates the unprecedented wave of incitement against Canadian Jewry,” said Michael Mostyn, B’nai Brith Canada’s Chief Executive Officer.

“The strong stance taken by Premier [Scott] Moe and his caucus against hate and in support of the province’s Jewish community is commendable and appreciated. All Saskatchewan MLAs should rally around the Premier’s leadership in this matter, the only path forward is striving for peace, order and good government.”

The fact sheet states that the “From the river…” slogan is “hateful” and “genocidal.”

“Its origins and use in anti-Israel campaigns is a denial of the Jewish right to self-determination. This phrase is associated with groups that have not only opposed Israel's existence but have also resorted to violence to pursue their political aims,” the sheet explains.

The sheet names Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine as those fond of the phrase, both groups listed as terrorist organizations by Canada.

“The slogan's call for a Palestinian state from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea encompasses the land that is internationally recognised as Israel, which must be interpreted as a call for the elimination of the nation-state of Israel and its citizens,” the sheet says.

“This sentiment, when voiced in educational settings such as elementary, high schools and post secondary schools can significantly affect the sense of security and belonging of Jewish students. The feeling of being targeted or ostracized for one's national or religious identity is contrary to the principles of a safe and inclusive learning environment that Canadian schools strive to uphold.”

Despite being labeled a “fact sheet,” the one-page statement has a logo in the corner that says "B’Nai Brith Advocacy” and closes with a call to action.

“Those in positions of authority in our educational systems must take a zero-tolerance approach to the promotion of hate against identifiable groups within its student body. This requires immediate intervention and appropriate discipline based on the circumstances,” the paper reads.

“Hateful and genocidal slogans such as ‘from the river to the sea’ cannot be normalized. Canadian schools must maintain a space where all students, regardless of their background, can engage in learning and dialogue free from intimidation or prejudice.”