Jewish groups applaud OneBC leader's private prosecution of Samidoun co-founder Charlotte Kates

Jewish groups have come out in support of OneBC Leader Dallas Brodie's private prosecution of Samidoun co-founder Charlotte Kates.Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network was designated a terrorist entity in Canada in 2024, however government prosecutors refused to approve charges against Kates related to her activity with the group..WATCH: OneBC leader files private prosecution against Samidoun co-founder Charlotte Kates.In a statement, Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs Pacific Region VP Nico Slobinsky praised Brodie's move, calling it "a reminder that the BC Prosecution Service and Assistant Deputy Attorney General have had a Report to Crown Counsel recommending charges against Charlotte Kates sitting on their desks since June 2024.""Every day they do not press charges, she acts with increasing impunity," he warned. "Our legal system must send a clear message: antisemitism and hate have no place in British Columbia or anywhere else in Canada. Charges must be pressed without delay."His sentiments were shared by Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver CEO Ezra Shanken, who noted that more than two-thirds of British Columbia's Jewish community have reported being targeted by antisemitism."Individuals and organizations like Charlotte Kates and Samidoun have exacerbated this dramatic wave of antisemitism, which is why our community has been calling for accountability since her despicable remarks on April 26, 2024, on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery," he added. "Today’s development is a stark reminder of the urgent need for justice. Justice delayed is justice denied.".The Tafsik Organization, a Jewish civil rights group, also expressed support.."We believe this is a strong and compelling case that warrants full public scrutiny," they wrote in a post on X. "Tafsik’s Legal Taskforce is happy to continue providing direct research and legal support on this important action. Our team remains committed to provide our support on future issues that affect Canada’s Jewish community and the preservation of Canadian values.".Brodie accused Kates of promoting violence and terrorism, citing numerous remarks she made in 2024.."Last year at a Samidoun rally, speakers wearing masks chanted "death to Israel," "death to Canada," "death to the United States," and a Canadian flag was burned," Brodie said during a press conference in front of Vancouver Provincial Court on Wednesday. "During that same rally, materials were distributed instructing people on how to organize a mass coordinated terrorist attack."The Vancouver-Quilchena MLA went on to note that since then, "nothing" has been done by authorities or elected officials in Victoria to bring her to justice."If the NDP, David Eby, and Niki Sharma will not prosecute terrorism, I will," Brodie declared.