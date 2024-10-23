Jewish groups call on UBC to address 'escalating antisemitism' on campus

A coalition of prominent Jewish groups has called on the University of British Columbia to address the rise in antisemitism on campus.The move comes amid an increase in attacks targeting Jewish students and faculty..In a joint statement, Hillel BC, Allied Voices for Israel, Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, Jewish Federation of Vancouver, and StandWithUs Canada expressed their concern."We are deeply alarmed by the sharp rise in antisemitic incidents at the University of British Columbia in recent weeks," they wrote. "Campus buildings have been vandalized with antisemitic slogans, Jewish faculty members have been targeted in smear campaigns, anti-Israel student clubs promoted violence and disinformation on their social media platforms, and residents of one student college issued an open letter to administration riddled with antisemitic propaganda."The groups thanked UBC President Benoit-Antoine Bacon and his team for listening to their concerns, but made it clear that more needed to be done to properly address the issue at hand.They called on Bacon and his administration to publicly condemn antisemitic incidents when they happen, hold student groups accountable, introduce educational programs to teach about antisemitism, do more to create an inclusive environment on campus, and speak directly with Jewish students to understand how they have been impacted."As one of Canada's leading academic institutions, UBC has a duty to uphold the core principles of inclusivity, tolerance, and respect for diversity," the groups stated. "Jewish students, faculty, and staff deserve to feel safe, respected, and free from harassment and intimidation."They vowed to "work alongside UBC to address these urgent concerns.".On October 16, areas of campus were vandalized with anti-Israel slogans, some of which read "Zionists out" and "F*ck Hebrew University," an institution which UBC has partnered with..Earlier this year, an anti-Israel encampment took shape in front of the bus loop, and last for months before the occupants finally packed up and left. Guests included infamous agitator Charlotte Kates, who ran recently-listed terrorist group Samidoun in Vancouver.