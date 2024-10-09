Jewish groups lament expiration of infamous anti-Israel activist's no-protest conditions

Prominent Jewish groups have lamented the fact that notorious Vancouver-based anti-Israel agitator Charlotte Kates is once again free to take part in protests.The conditions of release put in place following her arrest in May expired on Tuesday after the Crown failed to file charges.Kates, the international coordinator for Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, was slated to appear in court on Tuesday in connection with a speech she delivered in Vancouver praising Hamas and the "heroic and brave" actions carried out by the terrorists on October 7. Although the hearing was ultimately delayed, her conditions were lifted.In a joint statement, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver expressed their concern."It is unacceptable that the conditions prohibiting Charlotte Kates from participating in protests have expired," JFGV CEO Ezra Shanken said. "In the year since the October 7 terrorist attacks, the Jewish community has experienced an escalation in antisemitic hate incidents, including at protests such as those organized by Kates."He warned that the expiration of her conditions "will allow her to continue to incite hate and division against the local Jewish community," adding, "If we value respect, inclusion, and diversity, the Crown must approve and lay the charges recommended by VPD."Shanken's sentiments were echoed by CIJA Pacific Region Vice-President Nico Slobinsky, who reiterated that Kates "has been instrumental in fomenting hateful demonstrations in Canada for years" that "glorif[ed] terrorism and, in some cases, led to Jewish community members being assaulted."He pointed out that on the anniversary of October 7 attacks just one day prior, attendees at a Samidoun-organized rally in Vancouver "praised Hamas and Hezbollah," both of which are terrorist groups in Canada."We are disappointed with the Crown's delay in laying the recommended charges," Slobinsky continued. "Justice delayed is justice denied, and it rewards the behaviour of those who wish to divide our communities.".Notorious Vancouver-based anti-Israel activist given 'human rights' award in Iran.In August, Kates travelled to Iran to accept an award from the Islamic regime and speak on Iranian state television about her work..Notorious Vancouver-based leader of anti-Israel group glorifies Hamas, October 7 on Iranian state TV.She said her pending hate crime charges were being sought "at the behest of Zionist organizations and political officials," suggesting her possible prosecution was evidence of "the lie of so-called Western democracy."