Jewish National Fund challenges CRA's decision to revoke charity status

The Jewish National Fund (JNF) is appealing to a federal judge to overturn a recent decision by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) that revoked its charitable status. Blacklock's Reporter says the August 10 ruling has sparked controversy, with the JNF claiming it was unfairly targeted by auditors. The fund, known for its prominent Negev Dinners, which have drawn participation from both Conservative and Liberal cabinet members, has been a registered charity in Canada since 1967.“The Jewish National Fund should be treated as any other charity would be in the same circumstances,” the fund’s directors stated, expressing their belief that the CRA's actions were unjust.In support of its request for judicial review, the JNF pointed to the CRA’s own guidance, noting a statement from July 24 in which the agency said it would delay publicizing the revocation until the appeal period for the Notice of Confirmation had expired. Despite this, the CRA has yet to comment on the matter.The CRA's legal notice provided no specific details, stating only that the Jewish National Fund no longer met the criteria required for registered charities. According to recent filings, the fund raised $11 million last year for charitable works in Israel.The JNF has mobilized its community in response, with over 10,000 emails sent to MPs and ministers urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal government to intervene. “If the government is delegating the authority to a handful of Agency officials to make a decision of such magnitude, that is an egregious mistake. The government should take responsibility,” the Fund argued.The JNF is not alone in its plight. Another Jewish charity, the Ne’eman Foundation Canada, based in Thornhill, Ontario, also had its tax status revoked on August 10. Critics of Israel have accused both organizations of raising funds that indirectly supported the Israeli military.“At a time when children, women, and seniors in Israel need support, the Government of Canada is trying to stop the Jewish National Fund’s efforts to aid those most in need, including the operation of women’s shelters, special needs facilities, and therapy centers,” JNF directors said, criticizing the timing of the revocation.The CRA has reinstated the status of other charities in the past, even after similar controversies. In 2023, a Muslim charity, the Ottawa Islamic Centre and Assalam Mosque, had its registration restored after it was previously revoked in 2018 due to allegations of promoting hate speech. Auditors had cited videos of mosque speakers making violent and discriminatory statements, leading to the original revocation..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.