B’nai Brith Canada submitted proposals to the Canadian government to try to stop a future scandal similar to what happened with Community Media Advocacy Centre (CMAC) consultant Laith Marouf from repeating.
“Obviously, in retrospect, Laith Marouf never should have received funding from the government in the first place,” said B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn in a Monday press release.
Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay pointed out in August Marouf had been hired by Canadian Heritage to train broadcasters in anti-racism, despite having tweeted antisemitic comments.
“Astounding — even by the low standards set by all the various other grifters, hysterics, & haters paid out by Ottawa's various ‘anti-racism’ slush funds: The same guy ranting about how Jews are ‘bags of feces’ was hired by @CdnHeritage to train Cdn broadcasters in ‘anti-racism,’” said Kay.
Marouf said his motto is “life is too short for shoes with laces, or for entertaining Jewish White Supremacists with anything but a bullet to the head.”
astounding—even by the low standards set by all the various other grifters, hysterics, & haters paid out by Ottawa's various "anti-racism" slush funds: The same guy ranting about how Jews are "bags of feces" was hired by @CdnHeritage to train Cdn broadcasters in "anti-racism"...
B’nai Brith Canada made a submission to the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage which requests the government to publicly disclose any future breaches of its anti-hate and anti-racism agreements as soon as it becomes aware. It asked for a clause in all contracts with grant recipients stating any breaches of these agreements would require recipients to pay the Canadian government back in full.
The submission said violators of anti-hate and anti-racism agreements should not receive future funding.
Mostyn said thorough due diligence would have “shown his hate warranted condemnation, not dollars.” He added it expects the Canadian government “to ensure those receiving grants adhere to its anti-racism policies.”
“Our recommendations provide guidance to the government on the need to alert the public promptly should future serious violations occur,” he said.
“We are confident our recommendations will enhance accountability and prevent future unacceptable scenarios.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Better do what they say…or else.
