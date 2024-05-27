News

JEWISH SCHOOL SHOOTINGS: Police charge Montreal suspect, Toronto assailant still at large

Montreal
Centre For Israel And Jewish Affairs
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland
Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
shooting up a Jewish school
all-girls school in Toronto
Jewish institution
discharging a firearm
assailants tossed Molotov cocktails
Toronto school shooting

