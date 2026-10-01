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Jewish teachers file human rights claims against boards and unions

Applicants say they were ignored, and in some cases punished, for reporting "antisemitism"
Kathryn Marshall gave a news conference outside Queen’s Park on Thursday.
Kathryn Marshall gave a news conference outside Queen’s Park on Thursday.CBC
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