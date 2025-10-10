JK Rowling reacts to Vancouver Parks disavowing her stating it 'hasn't been much of a blow'

It was the eve of Tuesday night and all through the Vancouver Park Board Meeting Room board members listened to a motion to disavow JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series."The motion stands to reaffirm the Vancouver Park Board's commitment to transgender lives and rights" in relation to Vancouver Park's decision to host a Harry Potter themed event in Stanley Park," stated Commissioner Tom Digby.The Harry Potter-themed park was due to open in November but has been cancelled.However, as the Daily Mail reports, the event had been criticized due to its association with JK Rowling. Tom Digby, in a statement on X commented on the Board's discussions Tuesday, saying, "Last night, @ParkBoard did the right thing."."Apologized to TGD2S community after emotional discussion.""Shared some tears.""Disavowed JKR.""Will undertake concrete actions to rebuild trust," Digby wrote..Digby said at the meeting, "the obligation is on us, the Park Board, to convince you that this apology is real, and will lead to concrete actions to support your lives and rights."On Wednesday, Digby's announcement on X caught the attention of none other than JK Rowling, who jokingly wrote: "To be honest, I didn't even know Vancouver Parks and Recreations had avowed me, so the disavowal hasn't been much of a blow.""Next time, send me a certificate of avowal, wait until I've proudly framed it, hung it over my PC and taken a selfie with it, THEN revoke it."