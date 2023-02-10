Hiring

Employment 

 Courtesy Katherine Holland/CBC

Statistics Canada released what TD Bank senior economist James Orlando called a “blowout jobs report” in a note to clients Friday.

The StatsCan report says the labour force increased by 153,000 people in January, while the unemployment rate held at 5%.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Service Sector, Healthcare & Social Services & Retail . . . and this is a job boom?

What underwhelming nonsense . . . people are struggling to buy groceries, pay the mortgage & keep warm . . . by summer Canada will be in a self-inflicted Depression.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Who cares if there are allot of jobs the money is worthless and doesn't buy anything. Wonderful we work hard and in return get paid in Monopoly money.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.