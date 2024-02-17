Joe Rogan tells NFL QB Jesus should come back to this screwed-up world

Joe Rogan told podcast guest Aaron Rodgers that religion feeds morality and Jesus should return to this messed-up world.Rogan made his comments in a lengthy interview with the NFL quarterback in a February 7 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast."A lot of people that describe themselves as atheists, they describe their religion as woke. Their god is equity and inclusiveness. Their god is this ideology that they think that you have to subscribe to. And that's why it's spooky because human beings seem to have a very strong desire for some sort of order and form and some sort of pattern that they can follow that seems to be the right way to go," Rogan explained.“But I think as time rolls on, people are going to understand the need to have some sort of divine structure to things, some sort of belief in the sanctity of love and of truth and a lot of that comes from a religion.“A lot of people's moral compass and the guidelines that they've used and follow to live a just and righteous life has come from religion. And unfortunately, a lot of very intelligent people, they dismiss all the positive aspects of religion because they think that the stories are mere superstitious fairy tales.”Rogan said not everyone has a moral compass and situations of armed conflict reveal that.“It’s a f----d up world we live in. We need Jesus. For real, like if you came back now, like Jesus, if you're thinking about coming back, right now, now's a good time. Now's a good time. We're kind of f----d," Rogan said.“It might be, we reach a certain point where we're so unmanageable and so chaotic, that something comes down and gives us a guideline."“This is what Moses essentially experienced, supposedly, when he came back with his Ten Commandments. These people that have had these religious visions, none of them are … ‘We're f----d.’ All the religious visions are, ‘There's a way to do this. There's a guide. There's a way to follow and there's a greater power that's above everything that controls this whole thing and keeps it all together and there are laws to adhere to that will make for a much better life for all humans and all life on earth.’”Rodgers said it's easier to accept that “Everything we do matters” when one believes in a higher power. “I think atheists can find their own religion. It might be the religion of science, or religion of climate change, or whatever it might be, but to not believe in a higher power means that really nothing we do matters, and ultimately," said Rodgers. "I live and I die, and that's it. So whatever purpose you might have, it's short-lived. It’s just for this. There's nothing else going on.""I have a hard time with that because I believe there's a seen world and an unseen world. And there's forces of good and forces of evil, and that there's a purpose for all this and there's a lot of reasons why we're doing this. There's a lot of opportunities to do this. I'd like to get it right this time around.”“If there is the Christianity part and Jesus wants to come back and save everything,” Rodgers said, before Rogan interjected-- “it'd be good right around now."