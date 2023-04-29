John Carpay

John Carpay

The founder and president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms said the pandemic showed Canada and the provinces need new legislation.

John Carpay made his testimony to the National Citizens’ Inquiry on the third and final day of hearings in Red Deer. In a slide presentation, he presented the basics for 18 points to be considered in new legislation.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

loga
loga

Well said John Carpay. Well done Alberta. Well reported Western Standard.

