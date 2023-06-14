Harry Potter author JK Rowling said Johns Hopkins University (JHU) is erasing women with its new definitions for sexual orientations.
“Non-man (formerly known as woman): a being definable only by reference to the male,” said Rowling in a Tuesday tweet.
“An absence, a vacuum where there's no man-ness.”
Man: no definition needed. Non-man (formerly known as woman): a being definable only by reference to the male. An absence, a vacuum where there's no man-ness. pic.twitter.com/cpSaSR2Vfg— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 13, 2023
JHU defined a lesbian as a non-man attracted to non-men.
“While past definitions refer to ‘lesbian’ as a woman who is emotionally, romantically, and/or sexually attracted to other women, this updated definition includes non-binary people who may also identify with the label,” said JHU.
It defined gay man as a male “who is emotionally, romantically, sexually, affectionately, or relationally attracted to other men, or who identifies as a member of the gay community.”
“At times, ‘gay’ is used to refer to all people, regardless of gender, who have their primary sexual and/or romantic attractions to people of the same gender,” it said.
Concordia University marketing professor Gad Saad mocked JHU’s changed definitions.
“Well, @JohnsHopkins gave us John Money so this is all congruent with the brand,” said Saad.
Well, @JohnsHopkins gave us John Money so this is all congruent with the brand.— Gad Saad (@GadSaad) June 13, 2023
Former Indian foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal said these are serious signs of growing decadence in Western societies.
“These are the ‘values’ West wants to propagate globally," said Sibal.
"A new social pandemic of Western origin in the making."
Serious signs of growing decadence of western societies. These are the “values” West wants to propagate globally. A new social pandemic of western origin in the making. https://t.co/jilJurx6CA— Kanwal Sibal (@KanwalSibal) June 14, 2023
The backlash against JHU was so severe it removed the online glossary of sexual minority terms and identities on Wednesday.
"The LGBTQ Glossary serves as an introduction to the range of identities and terms that are used within LGBTQ communities and is not intended to serve as the definitive answers as to how all people understand or use these terms," said JHU director of strategic communications Megan Christin.
"While the glossary is a resource posted on the website of the Johns Hopkins University Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI), the definitions were not reviewed or approved by ODI leadership and the language in question has been removed pending review."
The Cambridge Dictionary added another definition for the word woman to include transgender people in December.
“Cambridge Dictionary just dropped a new definition of ‘woman,’” said City Journal writer Christopher Rufo.
The new definition added for woman is an adult who lives and identifies as female who might have been a different sex at birth.
Cambridge Dictionary just dropped a new definition of "woman." pic.twitter.com/qDb17DJP5H— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 12, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.